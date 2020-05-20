A multiverse Spider-Man with Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire would be in preparation

While Disney and Sony have finally reached an agreement on the future of Spider-Man in the MCU, a new rumor has just made its appearance, according to which the studios are currently working on the development of a multiverse Spider-Man Secret Wars to make it appear that the different actors who have embodied the man-spider, namely, Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire.

Introduce the multiverse in Venom 3 ?

According to a report published by the site Cosmic Book News, the plans of Marvel and Sony would be to make it appear Tom Holland for the first time in Venom 3 in which we will see Carnage and an army of Symbionts. Spider-Man could then ally with Venom to fight against the new antagonist.

In this configuration, one can imagine the introduction of the multiverse, which would be the entrance door to Garfield and Maguire as Peter Parker.

For the moment nothing is confirmed but the rumor is interesting for all fans of Spider-Man. Even if the version of man-spider by Tom Holland is regarded as one of the best, there is always a place reserved for that of Maguire and Garfield.

An idea that may appeal to fans and has already attracted Tom Holland

Still, the idea is to bring these three actors in a film with Tom Hardy as Venom is something that is sure to delight fans.

For the time being, before packaging it can be nothing in the end, we still prefer to wait for confirmation from Marvel of such a project. But we note in passing that a few months ago, Tom Holland did not hide his enthusiasm at the idea of a multiverse to take shape with its three predecessors coming from different worlds.

But remember : this is just a rumor ! Before we pack up, wait for the confirmation from Marvel for this potential project !