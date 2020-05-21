A multiverse Spider-Man with Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, really ?

While the integration of Tom Holland in Venom 3 opens the door to a multiverse, the studios would be working on the development of a multiverse Spider-Man with the 3 historical actors who have embodied the man-spider.



Everything takes on the consistency. If the theory of a multiverse Spider-Man, bringing together the three main actors who have donned the costume of the spider is put on the carpet for several months, a few arguments tangible corroborate the conjecture.

According to Cosmic Book Newsin statements relayed by HitekMarvel and Sony are focusing on integration of Tom Holland in the third pane Venomalongside Carnage and an army of Symbionts. The appearances common which reinforce the idea of a possible tandem between the spider and her black double.

Thus, the assumption that a common world between Marvel and Sony, opens, this is that Peter Parker may appear to be, in the same film, behind the face of the various actors who have incarnated: Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, and Tom Holland.

More fan-service than credible ?

The idea is tempting, but not feasible. First, it would be for the two firms to agree on this possible joint project, that of a universe expanded dedicated to Spider-Man. Likely, after the animated version to success Spider-Man: New Generationin 2018. On the other hand, the meeting would be more complicated around the deals and the relevance of the project. In fact, it has been 12 years that Tobey Maguire no longer wore the costume of the spider, which has since changed, a little less for Garfield, of course.

Logically, in the case of a possible multiverse, it would be more likely that Marvel and Sony are counting on a new team and new actors. Which could embody Spiders that are not necessarily Peter Parker (Miles Morales, for example ?). The theory of a gathering of the three heads of the two decades are of a more fan-service than a theory credible. On the other hand, side caméos, this would already be more credible…