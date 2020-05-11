A musical film dedicated to Boy George, currently in preparation

The resounding success of musical films like Bohemian Rhapsody (Queen) or Rocketman (Elton John) inspire many screenwriters and producers. The last project in date? A biopic dedicated to none other than Boy George who, after having been announced last year, is now well advanced!

Directed by Sacha Gervasi, this biopic traces the career and the hectic life of lead singer androgyny of Culture Club that has been a huge success in the 80’s :” As you can imagine, the life of Boy George is funny and entertaining, but also poignant and inspiring. I am very proud to have the opportunity to transpose this story on the big screen “said the british director behind this project.

On his side, Boy George said working with the writer during the confinement period imposed by the pandemic COVID-19 :” I don’t know who’s going to play my role. Two days ago, Sacha read me the script. It was strange at times but also fun and moving. All I hope is that the film allows the audience to better understand some of the things that I’ve done. And also the music… It is huge and so important “.

58 years old, George Alan O’dowd aka Boy George has also confided that he would like to see Sophie Turner take his character :” People will say that it can’t play my role because she is a woman. But when I was 17 years old, I would have loved to be it “.

Of biopics dedicated to Whitney Houston, David Bowie and Kiss are also currently under construction.