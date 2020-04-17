A myriad of artists are mobilizing for the “One World: Together At Home”

A myriad of international stars come together – from home – for a tv special hosted by Lady Gaga and the group Global Citizen, which will be broadcast this Saturday at 20h, New York city time (+7h / 3h in the morning time israeli). The show aims to “celebrate and support” the health professionals on the front line in the fight against the sars coronavirus.

Among the latest stars to have promised to participate in the program of entertainment from their living rooms, we find Alanis Morissette, Alicia Keys, Amy Poehler, Awkwafina, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Lopez, LL Cool J, Lupita’nyong’o, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Pharrell Williams, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift, Usher, and Victoria Beckham.

Other stars who have already confirmed their participation are Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Billie Eilish, Elton John, David Beckham, John Legend, Eddie Vedder, Kerry Washington, Coldplay”s Chris Martin, Lizzo, J Balvin, Andrea Bocelli, Maluma, and many others. Idris Elba and his wife, Sabrina Elba, who had previously tested positive for COVID-19, will also participate in the special program.

The program, which aims to raise funds and to educate the general public on the needs of caregivers in first line, will be simultaneously broadcast on several american networks ABC, NBC, CBS, and on multiple platforms of the internet : Alibaba, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, LiveXLive, Tencent, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, TIDAL, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo and YouTube.

In Israel, the program will be available for viewers on the satellite service Yes on MTV and France 2. It will also be broadcast live on YouTube and major social networks.

Even if the official program will last two hours, from 20h, it will be preceded by six hours of live artists.

“While we salute and we support the heroic efforts of caregivers, ‘One World’ Together At Home’ aims to become a source of unity and encouragement in the fight against the global epidemic of COVID-19, ” said Hugh Evans, the co-founder and CEO of Global Citizen. Thanks to the music, the entertainment, and its influence, casting the world will pay tribute in direct to those who risk their own health to save others “.

The special event will be hosted by presenters Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert, with the help of some of the residents of Sesame Street.

Jennifer Lopez, left, and Oprah Winfrey participate in the tour, “Oprah’s 2020 Vision” at the Forum on Saturday 29th February 2020 at Inglewood in California. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

The initiative has already collected at least $ 35 million.

“I would like to re-express my deep gratitude to the medical community in the country. I really hurt the heart and I have compassion for doctors and emergency nurses who sleep in their cars to ensure they don’t infect their families, or their patients, ” said Lady Gaga, announcing the show on April 6. You are taking risks to help the world and we are all grateful for that.”

She said that the money raised will help to purchase necessary protective equipment for health professionals, improve the capacity of research laboratories and the development of new drugs and vaccines to treat coronavirus.

“Three things are for us very important. [Premièrement] we were celebrating and we value the global community that is currently. Secondly, we want to emphasize the importance of this cultural movement historic previous. And thirdly, we want to celebrate and encourage the power of the human spirit, ” she said.