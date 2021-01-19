CELEBRITIES

A NEPHEW OF QUEEN ELIZABETH IS THE NEW INTERNET BOYFRIEND: HIS NAME IS ARTHUR CHATTO

Posted on

Now that Prince William and Harry are husbands and dads, we need a new member of the Royal Family to make our hearts beat faster and it seems that the people of the web have found him!

His name is Arthur Chatto, he’s 21 and he’s the new internet boyfriend.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arthur Chatto (@artchatto)

Very muscular thanks to the fact that he is a professional athlete – complete with two world records under his belt – and a personal trainer, of noble blood since his great- aunt is Queen Elizabeth II .

Arthur is the son of Lady Sarah Chatto and Daniel Chatto. In turn, Lady Sarah is the daughter of Princess Margaret, sister of the sovereign.

This places him 26th in line of succession to the British throne.

Her workout tutorial videos, like this one, caught the eye:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BoundFitness (@boundfitness)

In his Instagram bio, Arthur Chatto is the holder of two world records : the youngest team and the youngest person to have toured Britain in a rowboat.

He has also shown that he has a heart of gold by engaging in philanthropic activities : he fights above all for the health of the oceans .

Meanwhile, after studying at Eton (a prestigious high school), he is attending the University of Edinburgh .

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arthur Chatto (@artchatto)

Nice to meet you, Arthur!

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

270
CELEBRITIES

Khloe Kardashian may be engaged to Tristan Thompson

252
CELEBRITIES

Will Shawn Mendes propose to Camila Cabello this Christmas?

198
CELEBRITIES

Wilmer Valderrama and his fiancee Amanda Pacheco are expecting their first child

180
CELEBRITIES

Khloe Kardashian teases Kourtney Kardashian for photography

140
CELEBRITIES

ARIANA, HARRY, DEMI, SHAWN: THE STARS WHO GOT A BUTTERFLY TATTOO – THE TATTOO OF REBIRTH

121
CELEBRITIES

The queen has learned the technological advances in the current pandemic

109
CELEBRITIES

Robbie Williams to launch his own brand of cookies

107
CELEBRITIES

TOM HANKS IS BALD – AND YOU WILL HAVE A HARD TIME RECOGNIZING HIM!

99
CELEBRITIES

ARIANA GRANDE AND THE INCREDIBLE CASE OF SANDALS WITH SOCKS IN THE MIDDLE OF WINTER

97
CELEBRITIES

Miley Cyrus proposes to have a threesome with Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

To Top