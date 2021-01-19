A NEPHEW OF QUEEN ELIZABETH IS THE NEW INTERNET BOYFRIEND: HIS NAME IS ARTHUR CHATTO

Now that Prince William and Harry are husbands and dads, we need a new member of the Royal Family to make our hearts beat faster and it seems that the people of the web have found him!

His name is Arthur Chatto, he’s 21 and he’s the new internet boyfriend.

Very muscular thanks to the fact that he is a professional athlete – complete with two world records under his belt – and a personal trainer, of noble blood since his great- aunt is Queen Elizabeth II .

Arthur is the son of Lady Sarah Chatto and Daniel Chatto. In turn, Lady Sarah is the daughter of Princess Margaret, sister of the sovereign.

This places him 26th in line of succession to the British throne.

Her workout tutorial videos, like this one, caught the eye:

In his Instagram bio, Arthur Chatto is the holder of two world records : the youngest team and the youngest person to have toured Britain in a rowboat.

He has also shown that he has a heart of gold by engaging in philanthropic activities : he fights above all for the health of the oceans .

Meanwhile, after studying at Eton (a prestigious high school), he is attending the University of Edinburgh .

Nice to meet you, Arthur!