A new adaptation of Stephen King, produced by Ryan Murphy, comes to Netflix

The famous showrunner Ryan Murphy will produce for Netflix an adaptation of a story by Stephen King, “the Lord of Harrigan’s Phone”.

Then comes the second season The Political as well as his last series Hollywoodthere is no doubt Ryan Murphy to rest. In the contract with Netflix for five years, he is already at the head of a new project. According to The Hollywood Reporterhe will produce along with Jason Blum (the founder of Blumhouse), an adaptation of the new Mr. Harrigan Phone of Stephen King.

The director John Lee Hancock (The Highwaymen) has been chosen to adapt this story, from the collection of the success If It Bleeds the The New York Times, a series of new and unpublished writer’s production this year.

>> Read also : Stephen King : forty years of career in the header of America

When the technology meets the afterlife

Mr. Harrigan Phone it tells the story of a young boy, Craig, who struck up a friendship with a billionaire more years of age who lives in the same neighborhood. The two become closer, when Craig is offering its first iPhone to the man. After his death, the child understands that he can communicate with him from the tomb, leaving voice messages on his cell phone that was buried with him. To his surprise, he receives a text in return. A story of a King who promises to stress and anxiety, as we like. No shoot date has not yet been published.