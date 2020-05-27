A new album and a tour for Miley Cyrus

Followed by nearly 37 000 internet users, the video Instagram of the singer Miley Cyrus released the last weekend was a success. During this event, she sang a new song called “Bad Karma”.

During the video, she took the opportunity to present her new boyfriend Cody Simpson, and then to present a table with a list of songs and numbers. No doubt, it is beautiful, and many of the details of his new album. The date of November 23, 2019 there is indicated, probably on the day of release but also the date of 27e anniversary of the singer. The album could be called “She is Miley Cyrus”, but the information remains to be confirmed. She also confirmed a new tour.

To see the full video, lasting an hour, it’s here :