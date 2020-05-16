A new album of Lady Gaga in 2020

Rewarded in march last of an Oscar for his song ShallowLady Gaga was immediately back to work.
It will be released as his next album, as yet unknown, “early 2020”, announced Olivier Nusse, the CEO of Universal Music, at the Open Session of Universal Music France, reported our colleagues of PureCharts and the Paris.
After the worldwide success ofA Star is Born
The star has met the last year a success around the world with the musical drama A Star is Borndirected by Bradley Cooper. The film’s original soundtrack has no doubt contributed to this success. It has sold 6 million copies in the world. 400.000 albums have been sold in France.
In August, a rumour had already announced the return of Lady Gaga and predicted an album surprise for September. The artist has received critical very complimentary for her portrayal of a star of the country in A Star is Born. She also received an Oscar nomination for best actress.