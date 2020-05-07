A new album of Lady Gaga on the 29th of may

(New York), After having abandoned the original date of the release of his new disc because of the pandemic of COVID-19, Lady Gaga has announced that his sixth album will be released on the 29th of may.

Associated Press

The singer has shared the new Wednesday. Chromatica originally scheduled to appear on April 10. The album features collaborations with Ariana Grande, Elton John and Blackpink and includes the extract Stupid Love, which reached the fifth place of the charts Billboard Hot 100.

Several artists have chosen to postpone the launch of an album because of the pandemic of coronavirus, including Luke Bryan, Dixie Chicks, Alanis Morissette, HAIM and Kehlani. Hundreds of tours have also been cancelled or deferred.

PHOTO PROVIDED BY INTERSCOPE RECORDS Chromatica originally scheduled to appear on April 10. The album features collaborations with Ariana Grande, Elton John and Blackpink and includes the extract Stupid Love.

The last studio album of Lady Gaga is Joannereleased in 2016. In 2018, it has launched the soundtrack of the film A Star Is Born, which has earned him four Grammy awards, even an Oscar for the song Shallow.

Chromatica will qualify for Grammy nomination in 2021.