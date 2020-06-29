The businessAffaires trangres

Statement of Huawei Canada:

MARHKAM, June 28, 2020 /CNW/ – The rcent book of the former national security advisor Donald Trump rvle that, from the beginning, the president of the united States has been considered that the arrest and dtention Meng Wanzhou, cfo of Huawei, as a means to exercise political influence and not as a matter of justice.

In The Room Where It Happened, John Bolton crit : ?When dner de Nol, December 7, [2018] the White House, Trump has voqu the detention of MmeMeng, citing the pressure that it would exert in China.

According to Mr. Bolton, Mr. Trump considrait MmeMeng as a chinese national importance ?Ivanka Trump China? according to the terms of the president. Your freedom can be a powerful currency in the negotiation of the trade with China. Says Bolton: ?… Trump believed that anything was possible in the trading business.?

The rcit of the events of the Lord Bolton is corrobor by the public comments of Mr. Trump, a couple of days after the arrest of MmeMeng. Has dclar that he was going to intervene politically in the event that helped the relations between the united States and China. ?If I think that it is good for what will be the largest trade agreement ever concluded, which is very important, which is good for national security, I will definitely visit if I think it is necessary?, has dclar the president in December of 2018.

In the eyes of Donald Trumpthe charges against MmeMeng always t a form of currency to use for ngocier a trade agreement with China and more likely to rlection in November.

This approach is unwise and contrary to the ethics established by the government of Canada, in a situation of extreme difficulty, is to be taken in the center of a diffrend which is intensified between the two world powers.

It is the duty of the president of the united states-United states enforce the law and not to manipulate in its own interest or policy. We urge the administration to Trump immediately withdraw his accusations against Meng Wanzhou.

SOURCE Huawei Canada

