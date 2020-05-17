A new image comes to Dune, the filmmaker compares Paul Atreides to Michael Corleone

Empire has revealed a new image of the upcoming remake of Dune by director Denis Villeneuve (Blade Runner 2049), which compares the main character Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) to Michael Corleone, the godfather.

He said: “Paul was raised in an environment that is very strict with a lot of training, because he is the son of a duke, and one day… he trains to be the duke. But as much as he was prepared and trained for this role, is this really what he dreams of being? It is the contradiction of the character. It’s like Michael Corleone in The Godfather – this is someone who has a fate very tragic, and it will become something he does not wish to become. “

Villeneuve also said that Paul “became a man” through the film. He added: “Its survival depends on its ability to make the right decisions and adapt to different situations. It is a very beautiful story about someone who becomes self-sustaining. Like any young adult, he looks for his identity and tries to understand his place in the world, and he will have to do things that none of its ancestors has not been able to do to survive. It has a nice quality of being curious about others, to have empathy, something that will attract them to other cultures, and it is this that will save her life. “

The film also features Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem. Assuming the world to be normal again by then, the film will be released on December 18.