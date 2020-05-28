a new Iron Man introduced in the adaptation of Secret Wars

Iron Man might make his return in the film adaptation of the comic book Secret Wars. To embody it, Marvel would hire a new actor younger than Robert Downey Jr.

There isn’t much for the fans of Marvel to imagine another face than that of Downey Junior to interpret Tony Stark. And yet, the studios seem to be willing to replace the actor mythical, in order to introduce a younger version of Iron Man.

The character would return in the film Secret Wars that would be currently in development at Marvel. This comics is a crossover in which we find many familiar heroes of the MCU, such as the Avengers, the Fantastic Four and even the X-Men. All these super-hero face including Thanos, which could thus also return in the MCU.

Iron Man return in several films in the MCU ?

The plot of Comics Wars takes place in a universe different from that of the saga Avengers. All these characters are therefore alternative versions of those encountered in the previous films of the MCU. This perspective opens the door to many apparitions, including those of heroes are already dead in Infinity War or Endgame. According to sources of the site We got this covered, a young Iron Man would also be cast in the film. Marvel would look for, therefore, to embody worms an actor of some thirty yearsthat would look like Downey Jr., says the american media.

These revelations go even further, since they also remind us of the presence of Iron Man in other future movies of the MCU. The character would be introduced in Secret Warsand would then appearances in the timeline main alongside the other super-hero usual. All of this information, however, are not confirmed and will certainly have to be patient to learn more. We know that Iron Man is a, if not the favorite hero of the fans of the MCU but the character will meet the same success with a new actor ? It’s still a bit early to say.

