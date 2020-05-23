A new launch for beauty Kim Kardashian and Mario Dedivanovic ?

(Relaxnews) – Kim Kardashian West and Mario Dedivanovic suggests in a video to Instagram that a second collaboration of make-up is in preparation.

The entrepreneur and his faithful make-up were published this week a video in which we see what appears to be a new collection of cosmetics, such as the note Look. On the video IGTVwe see the duo select hues to a mysterious palette of 10 colors. We see also palettes (6 shades on the screen.

The only clues come from Mario Dedivanovic, who exclaims : “What are the main colors of the look of Kim” and “What I prefer is the red carpet”.

Kim Kardashian has launched its first collaborative make-up with Mario Dedivanovic in April 2018 at KKW Beauty. The series of products KKW X Mario, inspired by the styles you have created together, marked the 10th anniversary of their meeting. The makeup among the many relatives of the young woman to have taken part in a collaboration KKW. The winner of the contest “Glam Masters” Argenis Pinal, the sister of Kim, Kylie Jenner, and model Winnie Harlow are part of it.