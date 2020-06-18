A new leak of the Warzone promises a great event to come

A new leak of Warzone has been suggested that a major event will happen soon in the game, similar to the famous concerts of Fortnite or events that produce important changes in the map.

Fortnite is the Battle Royale, which has totally revolutionized the way in which the events can occur in video games, with popular artists like Marshmello and Travis Scott, who have given live concerts in the game.

But is that something like this could happen in a war zone ? Although it is difficult to imagine that, according to this leak, it is a possibility.

Geek Hobbiesthat was one of the first to reveal the release date of season 4, the 10 of June, has shared a series of discoveries made in examining the files of the game, and I found something very interesting.

Although we do not know exactly what is going to happen, we can make some assumptions based on what is available.

A couple of days after the release of season 4, Geek Pastimes began to examine the files and find a file called “event1”, which had an effect of interference on the HUD, and five pieces of music in relation to it.

4)There is a HUD scramble effect and five pieces of music linked to something called event1 – it could be a public event, or idea 5)There is a prop hunt game in some way linked to the war zone. I hope this is a thing and I do not just misunderstand… — Geek Hobbies (@geekypastimes) June 12, 2020

Therefore, it is likely that a major event could happen in season 4 of the Warzone, making potentially large changes in the map. This could be due to a leak similar to Geek Pastimes, in which he suggested that a major change could be brought to the stage.

Soon, in an event at the stadium of Verdansk ? Case to follow.