a new movie with Margot Robbie, you know







Margot Robbie will be the protagonist of a new film in the franchise Pirates of the Caribbean, inspired by the attraction at Disneyland park.

Disney intends to revive the saga of Pirates of the Caribbean. In October, we learned that a reboot of the franchise that was preparing, after the failure critical and popular of the last episode, revenge of Salazar. But the company that Mickey not only has this , developed by Ted Elliott (the five Pirates of the Caribbean) and Craig Mazin (Chernobyl), in the head. A new film in which the plot will take place in the heart of the Seven seas, is also in preparation. The Hollywood Reporter revealed on June 26 that the company Mickey was working on a movie with the heroine of the actress Margot Robbie (Birds of Prey, once upon a time… in Hollywood). The screenwriter Christina Hodson, who has signed the film focuses on the adventures of Harley Quinn, who also work in this next movie

For the moment, the secrecy around the plot of this new project is well kept. One simply knows that this should not be a spin-off focused on Jack Sparrow, but a production inspired from the attraction Pirates of the Caribbean, the Disneyland park. It has nothing to do with the reboot, that is also currently in development. The producer of the previous Pirates of the Caribbean, Jerry Bruckheimer, is attached to these two projects. For the moment, no other information, such as the name of the principal/director or release date has not yet been reported.