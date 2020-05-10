A new novel, “Twilight”, announced for the summer

Kristen Steward and Robert Pattinson are the players of “Twilight” at the cinema. SUMMIT ENTERTAINMENT

This is a new one that has not failed to delight the fans of the saga vampire : twelve years after the last part of his tetralogy Twilight, that tells of the love cursed of a teenage girl and her classmate’s vampire novelist Stephenie Meyer has announced the publication of a new volume, Midnight Sun, the 4 August. It will be released on the same day in the United States and in France, said Hachette, his publisher in france.

The american writer announced the news on Monday, may 4, in the program “Good Morning America” : “We live in a period of crazy and I was not sure if this is the right time to release this book ; but some of you have waited a very long time and it does not seem fair to make you wait longer “was it justified at the television. The announcement has only confirmed the assumptions of fans of the author who had not missed the mysterious countdown on its website.

A saga for the ferocious appetites

Midnight Sun should resume the plot of the first volume, Fascinationbut under the point of view not Bella Swan, the heroine, but Edward Cullen, her lover, the vampire. This novel had become a kind of the arlésienne in the community of the lovers of “bit-bed “the nickname given to the sub-genre of the literature of fantasy, urban devoted to the vampires which abounded in the years 2000 (the” bit ” means bite in English) ; the fans were discussing this project for years but thought it would be more or less buried. In fact, Stephenie Meyer had resigned to pursue his writing after the first few chapters were leaked on the Internet around 2008, without, however, totally give up.

It must be said that the success of the saga has sharpened the appetites : the four-volume Twilight have passed over 100 million copies around the world, of which 6 million in France. They were also subject to changes in five films in Hollywood, with Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson in the leading roles. With Hunger Games, Twilight is one of the works that launched a certain frenzy, ten years ago, literature as a teenager and ” young adult “. Coincidence of timing or strategy of a competitor, this other saga has success will also be entitled to a new novel, during may.

