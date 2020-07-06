A new player falls into the clutches of Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner has the reputation of being a “professional assassin” to the players of the NBA, and, however, these latter seem to be infinitely falling under his spell… according to the latest rumors, it is a young All-Star that fricoterait at the moment with the most natural of the sisters Kardashian / Jenner.

Kendall Jenner clearly has a thing for the young players of the NBA. At the same time, see the model better paid of the year 2019 with an athlete, rich and beautiful, there is nothing surprising. They remain probably in the same boxes, belong to the same circles of friends, and have the means to enjoy similar activities.

Also, Kendall has a place the tendency to choose partners on the sporty side. If you look at the profile of his conquests, or at least of the players with which the rumor that there was a relationship, it is enough to be a top 5 ways to get involved in the fight for home field advantage in the playoffs.

Ben Simmons, D’angelo Russell, Jordan Clarkson, Blake Griffin, Kyle Kuzma… of All the Three-Star, two other very good players, a coach would be happy with a list ! And furthermore, this “-Kendall Team” has received the support of a new big name of the league.

In fact, the rumor that has been circulating since a few months ago, because the business woman is currently in a relationship with the back of the All-Star Suns Devin Booker. The lovebirds have been spotted together in order to celebrate the Independence Day, which confirms more or less of your relationship.

Another holiday weekend, another Devin Booker-Kendall Jenner quote on a good vehicle. pic.twitter.com/dzlbYscOgp — Valley of the Suns (@ValleyoftheSuns) July 5, 2020

This is not the first time that the two are seen together in public. During the containment, Dbook and Kendall Jenner had already created controversy on a vacation that offers everyone the two, which goes against the confinement imposed by the States. A few months later, is in a prestigious sushi restaurant in Los Angeles, which would have shared a romantic dinner.

Kendall Jenner Takes Quarantine Road Trip with the NBA Star Devin Bookerhttps://t.co/xY2PTq2Vkp — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) April 29, 2020

Well aware of what can be said about him, including his number of relationships, the model did not fail to react on the social networks. And, for once, we can only give you the reason.

act as I am not in full control of where I’m going to throw this cooch https://t.co/DOCPKMdW6K — Kendall (@KendallJenner) April 29, 2020

They all think that I can not control that I offer my body…

She is young, beautiful, rich, she likes the young, beautiful, rich, what could be more natural ? In any case big season for Devin Booker, who has planted 40 points on the head of Ben Simmons, who was his girlfriend.