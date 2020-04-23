A new preview for the anime Ghost in the Shell : SAC_2045

Two days of the release of the new anime adaptation of the work of Masamune Shirow, Netflix continues to make us tickle. After a teaser trailer and several images to get an idea of Ghost in the Shell : SAC_2045this adaptation finally lands on the famous platform for video streaming. But before that, Netflix unveils a final preview with a new trailer !

Ultimate trailer for Ghost in the Shell : SAC_2045

If the manga of Masamune Shirow, released in 1989, we made a world of cyberpunk in the years 2030, is that we make a leap in time of fifteen years, with Ghost in the Shell : SAC_2045 while the world is plunged into a War Sustainable“Sustainable War “ in English).

The good news of the day, it is that we have a new preview of the anime. The bad is that this trailer has not been shared on the account japanese Netflix. And in spite of long years watching anime in VOSTFR, it will be difficult to grasp everything. We therefore take advantage with our eyes, waiting to discover the first season of Ghost in the Shell : SAC_2045 on Netflix ! We thus find the major cyborg Motoko Kusanagi, his second in command Batou and the famous section 9…

If Netflix hopes to not disappoint the fans of the cult manga, these are not always followers of the CGI (” digital special effects ” / ” computer-generated imagery “) and a lot in the comments, consider the animation to be too rigid, and the characters bland. However, the streaming platform has put the package by appealing to the studios, Production I. G (the movie GITS 1995, Neon Genesis Evangelion : The End of Evangelionthe animation sequence in Kill Bill Vol. 1 ) and SOLA Digital ArtsUltraman). The seiyūs (voice actors japanese) animated film of 1995 are the same part ! Fingers crossed for it to be enough for the fans but so far the previews have not conquered… Verdict on Thursday, the April 23, 2020on Netflix !