A new priest for the parish

Guérigny. A new priest in charge of the new parish. The territorial reorganization currently affects many areas of the business, and the church is no exception. As well, following the departure of father Joel Urion, the parishes of Guérigny and Prémery were seen to attach one of Pougues-les-Eaux, to form, from Sunday 1 er September, an entity referred to as the parish of the Holy Trinity.

A new priest was appointed, James-Charles Santhiyagu (he wishes he is called Father James) and, in order to cover this vast territory, comprising now twenty-six municipalities, he will be assisted by a priest, auxiliary, Roland Jouanin, well known to the inhabitants of the area, having worked for many years.

James-Charles Santhiyagu, a seminarian, a native of southern India, arrived in France in 2012, following a call for nomination of Francis Deniau, bishop of Nevers at the time. Already the holder of a licence of English literature in his country of origin, it will take up the study of French at the university of Orleans, then a cycle of four years in theology. Ordered between the time a deacon at Nevers in 2016 and, two years later, a vicar in the region of Decize, it arrives today in a spirit of openness to others (he is also chaplain of the tamil community of Nevers), with the strong desire to create unity between the three poles, which it is now, while restructuring the teams (contact : 06.61.87.79.00.)

A memorial mass in memory of the deceased of the past year will take place on Saturday 2 November at 18 pm, at the church of Saint-Pierre de Guérigny.