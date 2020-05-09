A new record for Drake

Sorry, your browser does not support videos

With the entry of the song Oprah’s Bank Account at the top of the Billboard Hot 100, Drake smashes a new record.



Émilie Côté

The Press

The rapper from toronto now has 208 rooms that have figured in this list. It is more than all the tubes of the performers of the popular television series Glee, who held the previous record.

On YouTube, the clip d’Oprah’s Bank Accountput online on 9 march, has been viewed more than 1 million times.

In this song Lil Yachty where Drake figure with DaBaby, there is also a reference to Madonna and Barack Obama.