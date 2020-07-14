A new rumor provides some details of a show Magik Disney More, the wicked one can be revealed – JAPANFM

A new rumor provides some details on a possible show of Disney More with the character of the New Mutants and the X-Men Magik.

This rumor comes from Mikey Sutton and is based on a rumor before that Sutton has shared with the army of the Lords of the Longbox, Tim Vo.

The 4th of July, Vo explained that Marvel Studios was looking to adapt Magik for a series of Disney More direct.

Related: The New Mutants Magik: 5 facts you need to know

It was noted that this series of Magik could serve as a gateway to a number of projects for the X-Men, that might not be suitable for blockblusters theatrical.

Vo pointed out that the series would focus on a public millennium and Magik has reviewed all the buttons demographic gold of Disney’s Most seeks to attract.

This series of Magik would be part of the expansion of Marvel Studios in the mutants and the X-Men is always popular. Sutton explains the bouncing In the Comics that the series was going to be similar to the following series WandaVision, hawkeye and Loki from The Avengers.

Related: The complex history of the X-Men with the Magic

The only difference is that instead of the Avengers, this would be the X-Men, and could be related to another series of rumors as Gambit, Excalibur, and S. W. O. R. D. connections to mutants and the X-Men.

Sutton tells us specifically that ” Magik opens up the world of the unseen in the franchise X-Men. “

He pointed out that this new series will not be connected to the film differed from the New Mutants, Josh Boone and Fox.

Related: director of New Mutants, Josh Boone and the star, Maisie Williams confirm their relationship to a homosexual in a movie

Sutton explains: “I would like to emphasize that Magik in the MCU is not intended to bind to its role in the New film of the Mutants yet unpublished Fox. “

He added: “Kevin’s Present will follow its own path; if he is going to carry the flag of ‘rare’, that will be it. ”

As to what it might look like to the series of Magik, Sutton tells us that the brother of Magik, Colossus, will appear in the series with Belasco as the main villain.

Related: The 10 transformations of the most monstrous of X-Men

Sutton tells us: “I have been told that the Colossus appears very likely that in the mini-series or program to Belasco as the evil principal. “

He then explained that the plan to adapt the series Magik (1983 written by Chris Claremont and John Buscema.

“Between the cartoons that we watch, we find Magik (Storm and Illyana) in 1983; if it will be suitable or if it is only a source of inspiration,” says Sutton.

He noted that this project is still in the years, so fans will have to be patient ” for Marvel Studios to work their Magik “.

Related: Watchmen: everything you need to know about the villains of X-Men

For those who do not know the race Magik Claremont and John Buscema in 1983, was a mini-series of four numbers which saw Ilyana Rasputin kidnapped by the demon Belasco and taken to the demonic realm of Limbo.

Belasco has the intention of desecrating Ilyana as an offering to their master, the Elders or the Gods Dark so that they can extend their dominance of the first on Earth, then in the whole universe. In fact, they performed a ritual that transforms the soul of Ilyana and turns it into his own image.

Related: the producer of Marvel Victoria Alonso, believes that the name of X-Men is “overwhelmed”

Belsaco undertakes to corrupt any soul to Ilyana for your plan that involves the black gods is carried out. However, he faces a series of X-Men from alternate dimension, including the Storm and Kiddy Pryde who are trying to stop it.

The series ends with a climactic battle between Ilyana and Belasco as a battle for your soul.

Not only Sutton indicates that Marvel Studios is seen in the series Magik Claremont in 1983, but it also points to that you see on the wide runs of X-Men of Claremont in the 80’s and 90’s for their X-Men live, and their stories of mutants.

He says: “In the 80’s and 90’s, the comics of X-Men dominated the market; in terms of sales and popularity compared to their competitors, they were the Chicago Bulls of Michael Jordan: pure domination. ”

Related: 10 of death, the most heartbreaking of the X-Men

Sutton continued: “And with this commercial success massive has been a product output that has introduced countless heroes and villains, many of whom come from the writer Chris Claremont and its wide range of high level illustrators.”

Then, he added: “Marvel Studios wants to use to explore a variety of themes and styles of narrative. “

What do you think of this rumor? You’re interested in seeing a live-action series of Magik? Would be interested to see an adaptation of the history of Claremont and Busceman in 1983?

(Visited 205 times, 35 visits today)