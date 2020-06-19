A new song from Drake and Busta Rhymes leake [Son] • RAPRNB

A piece involving Drake and Busta Rhymes produced by J Dilla has been leaked this Thursday on SoundCloud. The 2 rappers were popular in the same time at the beginning of the last decade, while those who were members of the label Cash Money Records.

This is a piece that was originally intended to be never known by the public. But we do not really understand how a user has put online this Thursday on SoundCloud an old collaboration between Drake and Busta Rhymes titled Stay Down that is eventually never output. With a jazz rhythm and produced by the legend J Dilla, this to 3 minutes has a strong emphasis of this-layer reinforced by Busta, a new yorker par excellence. There is a Drake kickeur and aggressive, that is not without that reminds us of his performances in the songs The Lord Knows and Started From the Bottom, respectively, of the albums Take care and Nothing Was The Samereleased in early 2010. This time coincides with the period during which Drizzy and the interpreter Break Ya Neck have worked with Cash Money Records, the historical label founded by Birdman. In an interview with Rolling Stone magazine in 2013, Busta has already been explained that the conclusion that the sound was in progress. A piece of information that enlightens us as to the period during which Stay Down it was recorded on.

Busta Rhymes, the king of the collaborations are amazing

He is known for his voice and his flow is so unique and quick, Busta Rhymes, also known for his fruitful collaboration with the artists in the opposite of what usually offers. In I Know What You Want, taken from his album It Ain t Safe No More (2002), the native of Brooklyn, is accompanied by the legendary diva Mariah Carey. 18 years after its launch, this pipe has earned his stripes as a hip hop classic of the decade of 2000. In the same sense of diversity, Busta was shown, in 2005, along with the Pussycat Dolls, in Don t Cha. The song was a huge commercial success, ranked number 2 on the prestigious Billboard Hot 100. More recently, he has appeared in the song You are going too fast of Bigflo & Oli. The exact definition of a rapper is versatile.