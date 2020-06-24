A new song from Drake was leaked on the web [SON]

Recently, Drake suffers from leaks from recurring. A few hours ago, a new song he burst on the canvas…

A leak on the next album ?

Used to hit every year, he is not turned from his government in the year 2020. He shared with the Future Life is Goodone of the great paintings of the year and highest selling single to this day across the Atlantic. The second highest-selling single in the united States is also a piece of Drake : Toosie Slideyour tube calibrated to dance users to TikTok. We have been able to find this title in the Dark Lane Demo Tapesa mixtape of the Canadian published at the beginning of this year, which combines new songs released for some time already.

The top US drive sales debut of the year 2020 (singles):

#1 Life Is Good 454K

#2 Toosie Slide 397K

#3 THE SCOTTS 326K

#4 stuck with u 290K

#5 GOOBA 284K

#6 Godzilla 283K

#7 TROLLZ 279K

#8 the Rain On Me 273K

#9 Baby Pluto 269 K — the data of the graphics (@chartdata) June 24, 2020

However, this mixtape might not be the only project of the year Drake. In fact, it is actively working on its new studio album for a long time. It has been announced already is shorter than your previous opus (Scorpion, Most Of The Life and Views all feature at least 20 titles) and the forecast for the year 2020, but since then, nothing has been announced. A few hours ago, a new song 6 God has arisen on the canvas. Name Sound 42it could be an indication of the direction of his next album, the name is still unknown. To discover right after.