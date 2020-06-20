a new song to celebrate the day of the emancipation of the slaves in the united States

The singer revealed on Friday, on the occasion of “juneteenth,” the day of the emancipation of the slaves in the united States, a piece written with Jay-Z.

A parade in black to celebrate the “day of emancipation”. Beyoncé revealed Friday on the celebration of the day of the emancipation of the slaves in the united States, a piece that is joyful and inspiring, Black Parade, written by her husband Jay-Z.

“I hope that we can continue to share good mood, and to do good to oneself, even in these difficult times. Thank you for continuing to remember our beauty, our strength and our power”, wrote the singer in his account of Instagram.

The recipes Black Parade will be donated to the foundation BeyGOOD, to help the struggling businesses out by Black people. The singer, who was mobilized during the confinement to help the black community, has launched the mobile units of detection of the Covid-19 in Houston, his hometown.

Beyoncé was transferred on the 19th of last Aprilat the benefit concert A World: at Home Together, co-hosted by Lady Gaga, the situation of Black people during the pandemic: “The african-american community has been, in general, severely hit by the crisis. The virus that is killing blacks at an alarming rate in the united States.”