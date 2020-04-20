A new stat all-time very spicy for Carmelo Anthony

Talented, can-t-be, Carmelo Anthony remains a player, cleaving, often mocked for his lack of a ring or a long run in the playoffs. His detractors will still be able to give to heart joy, since a new statistics history little flattering for him comes to surface.

A member of the historic class of nba Draft 2003, Carmelo Anthony has a strong reputation in the NBA, but does not display a list as a result that his friends the famous cuvée. Unlike LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh or even Boris Diaw, he can still not boast of having won an NBA title, or even to have played a final at the dawn of a retreat is getting closer and closer.

A deficit of cruel given his talent unmistakable, which is regularly mocked for its track career. Melo has yet demonstrated from his earliest years that he had the makings of a champion, but by his choice of team or the lack of supporting cast around him, he remains one of the greatest players in the history of the league without a ring to this day.

To illustrate a little more the relentlessness of fate in spite of his undeniable talent at a young age, a user Reddit has recently unveiled a heavy-statistics for Carmelo, could not be more eloquent.

Carmelo Anthony remains the only player in history to have won all the titles of Rookie of the Month in his first season, without having in the end been awarded the distinction of Rookie of the Year. The evidence in the table just below.

An anomaly of historic, unprecedented, and never reissued until now, that holds to his explanation of the name : LeBron James

Because if Melo has crushed the competition in this category in the West, LeBron, himself, was doing the same to the East, and has cornered the considerations of the jury for the trophy of Rookie of the Year. The 2003-2004 season turned up, unfortunately for him, as the only in history to have seen two of his rookies to dominate the competition the way.

By way of background, they are only nine “first year” in the history to have polarized all the awards for Rookie of the Month : David Robinson, Tim Duncan, LeBron James, Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, Damian Lillard, Karl-Anthony Towns, Luka Doncic, and so the poor Carmelo Anthony.

Conversely, a single player managed to be named Rookie of the Year without having received at once the distinction of Rookie of the Month during his first year in the league. This is Malcolm Brogdon, during the season 2016-2017. Carmelo has anything to be jealous of.

The more scoffers will say that the fate befell on Carmelo Anthony in his first season, and left as well to predict its future. The other will admit that it is, unfortunately, fell on stronger than him with LeBron James.