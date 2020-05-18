A new study reveals what film actor swears the most – JAPANFM

A new study of the popular movies has revealed what films, actors and characters in the film are the coarsest.

The movie with the most swearing is The Wolf of Wall Street, which has 715 explosive follow-up of Uncut Gems with 646 words cuss. The film is Scorsese’s Mobster Casino follows with 606 examples of strong language.

The actor Jonah Hill, who delivered the greatest number of vulgar words in the film industry, opens the way to a star, reaching 376 swearing to an average of 22.9 instances of language pot to 1000 spoken words. As you may remember, Hill has sworn many times in Superbad, but he attributes his leading role in The wolf of Wall Street Martin Scorsese for having helped him to establish the record.

“So many people to thank,” said Hill on Instagram. “Martin Scorsese, thank you for having me pushed over the edge. Humiliated. “

Leonardo DiCaprio (361), Samuel L. Jackson (301), Adam Sandler (295) and Al Pacino (255) rounded out the top five actors who swear the most in the movies. There is no surprise there.

In regards to the film character who swears the most, this record belongs to Jordan Belfort than DiCaprio in The Wolf of Wall Street. The character has sworn 332 times in this film. The character of Sandler’s Uncut Gems, Howard followed with 295 words.

This study was carried out by Buzz Bingo. His team has examined 3 565 scripts of films, collected examples of swear words and was graded by gravity, determined in part by the Ofcom list of ” language and gestures potentially offensive language on television and radio “.

It seems that the investigation is a lack of key data. If DiCaprio spoke 332 swearing under the name of Jordan Belfort in The Wolf of Wall Street, there would be 29 additional words to reach its count of 361 for life, calculated by Buzz Bingo. DiCaprio has vowed many both in The Departed and Django Unchanged, but these films – and many others – do not appear to have been followed.

Separately, it is understood that The Wolf of Wall Street has set a record for the most bombs f in a popular movie, with 506 instances of the word. The Departed by Scorsese includes 237 occurrences of the word “f ** k”, which is considered as the highest total ever recorded for the best film winner of a film.

