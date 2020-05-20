a new sword in the water

The american singer, Robert Kelly (simply R. Kelly) besieged, took another call to get out of prison, expelled.

A judge in New York, Ann Donnelly, ruled yesterday against the legal team of R. Kelly, who has filed to inform the court that the singer was “probably diabetic”, which, according to them, exposes her to a high risk of severe complications if they contract the Covid-19.

Judge Donnelly has rendered its decision declaring that the “diagnosis of pre-diabetes to Kelly, a condition relatively common and treatable, is not a “compelling reason” for his release”.

Donnelly stresses that it has also reviewed the medical record of Kelly itself and determined that it receives adequate care to manage this condition.

It was the third attempt of the singer to urge the court to release him since the outbreak of the Covid-19. He faces several dozen counts of sexual misconduct in the State of Illinois, Minnesota and New York, since the sexual assault until the direction of a plane of the racket to refuel in girls.