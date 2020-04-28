A new team will see the day in Formula E in 2022 ?

Gianfranco Pizzuto, known for investing in electric mobility, has announced to prepare for its arrival in Formula E in a new structure. The Italian had backed Fisker Automotive in the development of the Fisker Karma before the company goes bankrupt in 2014.

Pizzuto was a “showman”. The Italian describes himself as a “pioneer of electric mobility”. It was, in effect, invested in the development of the electric hatchback of Fisker Automotive, which was one of the first sedan hybrid rechargeable. Leonardo DiCaprio, who has supported the team Venturi since the creation of the Formula E, was also of the party. But the financial contribution has not avoided the bankruptcy of the american brand.

Pizzuto has announced his desire to build a team in Formula E that he imagines joining the grid during season 8. “Massimiliano Zocchi [un journaliste italien, ndlr] I was literally caused the other day : “Why do démarres you not have a team in Formula E ?”, to me, he said, knowing certainly that I was crazy enough to do it”.

“I had to think about it for a few days before contacting another crazy of the electric, Mark Lander of IMECAR Elektronik, and talk to him about that”. The company mainly develops battery systems and is based in Turkey. “His response was : “It is a crazy idea, but I like it well”, and therefore we are launching !”

“Today, we formally begin our project in Formula E with the objective to participate in the season 2021 or 2022, depending on the speed at which we can finance the project. If you are interested by a participation and support for the project, please contact me !”explains the Italian on his LinkedIn account.

Used to be delivered to a taste questionable with Scuderia-E, import business of zero-emission vehicles, of which he is the founder and director, Pizzuto has accompanied the publication of his visual unveiling of his first design ideas for its future Gen 2. On the nose it is a huge logo poorly adjusted Scuderia-E. The logo of Bentley will also appear on the car, supported by a sticker Breitling, designer watches and long-standing partner of the manufacturer. The design of the wheels is inspired by the Continental GT from Bentley.

This is where we switch to the strange. A spokesman for Bentley has since confirmed that the builder and its partners were in no way affiliated with the project of Pizzuto. In addition, the logo of Pirelli will appear on the car, so that Michelin is the official supplier of tyres for Formula E since its inception in 2014 and that the contract is until the end of the season 2022.

The visual published by Pizzuto is in reality a artist view created in 2018, as part of a set of images depicting what could be delivered to builders known if they were throwing in the electric adventure. Alfa Romeo, Bugatti, Ferrari, Lamborghini or McLaren were thus party to the bank of images in which the “pioneer of electric mobility,” would have drawn.

April fools after the time or desire to thoughtless a man’s freakish ? It is still the case that a project with so little serious not unlikely to see the light of day…