a new telefilm based on the Megxit is in preparation

As you already know, having seen for many months, the Megxit has at least been talk in the uk. Between the reactions of the royal family and the true will of the remoteness of prince Harry and Meghan Markle, this event was widely commented on in the media. A book about this story will come out this summer and, surprise, it is already number 1 in sales. While this adventure is not yet available on paper, we learn today that it will soon be visible on tv.

The third tv movie about the royal couple in 3 years

The american channel Lifetime will actually produce a new telefilm around the prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Entitled Harry & Meghan : Escaping the Palace, this film will focus on the Megxit. “The film details the difficulties of young parents and the unique challenge of being part of the royal family, which eventually leads Harry and Meghan to give up their royal titles to start a new life under their own conditions “, specified by the string. At the present time, no information has filtered about the cast of the telefilm, or even its release date. But this project is not the first time. The chain has already produced and aired two television specials about the royal couple. Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance, out in 2018, told the meeting between the Prince and the actress. A year later, Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal arrived and showed the first few months of the marriage now

