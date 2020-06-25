A new title Drake appeared on Soundcloud

A new song by Drake, titled Sound 42/Need I appeared on the internet in the last few days.

In part, this is a lot of leaks that led Drake to release his latest project, Dark Lane Demo Tapesthat was a compilation of versions QCD songs leaked, the full versions of the extracts and some other new songs. The other day, a collaboration between Drake and Busta 2010 produced by Dilla has been leaked and, finally, cause some controversy.

Another song Drake arrives in the network. This is new and is called “Sound” and 42″, but some fans say it is, in fact, is called ” I Need “. It is not known exactly when it was made or anticipated. You can listen to below.

