A new trailer for the animated film

Initially expected in theaters this month, the animated film Soul finally released the November 18, 2020 to the cinema. Next baby Pixar studios, a new trailer was released on Sunday 28 June 2020 to help that is waiting for us.

Check out the latest trailer of Soul !

After There or CoconutPixar focuses on a new time of death. But being so small. Joe (doubled by Jamie Foxx in the original version) is a musician who just landed the job of his dreams. Unfortunately, this new life that you will escape the evil are not to be removed from life. Then find (or rather his soul) in a strange place and space-called the “You” Seminar “. Here, the souls building of the passions and other interests before winning the body of a newborn baby and start a new life. Joe is a need, therefore, to be associated with a 22 for that his soul returned to his body before it’s too late ! Of course, the animated film Soul will be full of existential questions that will bring a tear to the eye. In short, prepare the tissues !

In this new traileris not the soul, as personified by Joe, but only to him, when he was still alive and that he taught music to his students at the university. Joe speaks to us of the beauty of the music and the life. And, of course, our purpose in life. He concludes this brief teaser of the month in a minute, and says to us : “Be ready, your life is about to begin.” Promises !

The animated film Soul to get out, then the November 18, 2020 in the dark hallways of a postponement of nearly five months due to the pandemic of sars coronavirus. But it’s worth the wait, very probably, worth ! After Vice Versa and TherePete Docter returns to give us a movie full of emotions. It is the second film of Pixar studios, which will be released this year, after Before which is released at the beginning of the month of march and still in many cinemas !