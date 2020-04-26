a new trailer for the series Apple with Hailee Steinfeld

Apple has unveiled a new trailer for its series “Dickinson”. The series will focus on the poet Emily Dickinson, as portrayed by Hailee Steinfeld (Bumblebee, Pitch Perfect2, and 3). A series to discover on Apple TV+, the new streaming platform.
In Dickinson, Hailee Steinfeld will be in the skin d’Emily Dickinson, the famous poet who was not recognised until after his death. She died in 1830, it is indeed only in 1890 that his first book was published, after his sister had discovered the place where she hid her poems. The series takes place, therefore, at the beginning of the Nineteenth century, and to see Emily, still a teenager, you begin to question the world and the social issues of the time.
Dickinsonthe series feminist Apple
The first teaser of Dickinson had given the tone of the series. The show proposed by Apple seeks to be away from biopics classics, with an approach that is much more modern, almost anachronistic, in the manner of Marie-Antoinette of Sofia Coppola. In the new trailer posted online by Apple, you can immerse yourself even more in the imagination of the young girl, who’s dreaming in a poet recognized.
Behind the situations shifted, Dickinson is this clearly as a series of feministdetermined to highlight some of the issues still relevant today. Emily may not receive the same education as men and arguing with a friend that it needs to be to prevent women from taking control of the world. We almost hear the resonance of the Run the World (Girls) from Beyoncé.
Finally, it will be mostly a question ofa young woman who refuses to bend to the rules and wants to live freely, even to shocking the world around him. There is no doubt thatHailee Steinfeld will have enough to have fun with this role. At least that is the feeling you get in front of this trailer Dickinson.
Dickinson will be available on Apple TV+ from the 1st of November.
