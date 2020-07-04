A new trailer soon ?

A new trailer of the film of the Black Widow could arrive soon.

A new trailer for the film The Black Widow soon to be unveiled by Disney and Marvel. The film, which was released this spring, had to be postponed to the autumn because of COVID-19.

According to the rumor, the studies could benefit from Comic-con @Home to reveal a new trailer, so that people do not forget that the film will be released this year.

The rumor of the arrival of this new trailer comes from the Btitish of the Rating Board, which gives the classification to the trailers of the films, and has given it to a side of the trailer The Black Widow.

The Black Widow it is among the most anxiously awaited films of the year 2020. For the first time, which finally sheds light on Natasha Romanoffs, a character that is part of the MCU from the beginning.

In The Black Widowthe new thriller, espionage, explosive Marvel studios, Natasha Romanoffs, aka the Black Widow, is a revival of the hand of the dark past, to the face of a deadly conspiracy linked to his past life. Pursued by a force who will stop at nothing to tear down, Natasha must reconnect with his activities as a spy and with the links that were broken, before she joined the Avengers.

Scarlett Johansson is new Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh plays the role of Elena, David Harbour, one of Alexei/Red Guardian and Rachel Weisz that of Melina. Ray Winstone and Olivier Richters also the poster of the film.

The Black Widow it is directed by Cate Shortland.

Credit ©Marvel