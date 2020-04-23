One thing that has not been cancelled due to the pandemic Coronavirus is a judgment brutally honest. Yeah, we’re still so salty that we were before all be quarantined in our homes. Although it is a little more difficult to judge when you’re not face-to-face with your enemies, social media helps to fill the gap. Take the new Twitter Account Room To Miss (@ratemyskyperoom) for example. Claude Taylor, age 57, and his girlfriend have created to criticize the properties from which celebrities and media personalities broadcast during the lockout. They publish screenshots of the settings, rate each on a scale of 10 points and share comments mordants.

“Like many people, I look at probably more for news on the cable than I would like and I look at all the talking heads and experts. My girlfriend and I have opened this account to offer our ideas, ” said Taylor today.

Although criticism can be harsh (he called the house of Jimmy Fallon “house of hobbit”), the account is supposed to cause laughter. “We have just created it to have the content of virus light,” said Taylor today. “Just to entertain the people and entertain them a little. This is not really meant to be taken seriously at all. Just a little levity for the moment. ”

Have fun with these analyses of interior design’s social media account.

Cover Photo: Room to Miss / @ ratemyskyperoom (Twitter)

This is another hostage situation, or audition for a show makeover at home. 2/10 @bkesling. pic.twitter.com/WuvawseuhL – Room Miss (@ratemyskyperoom) April 22, 2020

Too obvious. What happened? It is like forgetting to get dressed. Don’t make me wrong 3/10 @SymoneDSanders pic.twitter.com/a2QCKVxlqF – Room Miss (@ratemyskyperoom) April 20, 2020

New. Best camera position for @tedcruz carrying his note at -2/10 pic.twitter.com/LBKrciAq00 – Room Miss (@ratemyskyperoom) April 21, 2020

Hey @mcuban “I’m so rich that I have door handles in gold.” 7/10 pic.twitter.com/boIZf3Fgf3 – Room Miss (@ratemyskyperoom) April 19, 2020

It is a piece puzzling. It is as if the panic room met after the opening hours of the club. 4/10 @tomfriedman. pic.twitter.com/qN3s13bioi – Room Miss (@ratemyskyperoom) April 22, 2020

We are a sucker for a piano well-placed. Automatic 8/10 #HarveyFineberg pic.twitter.com/wMdqkj7fko – Room Miss (@ratemyskyperoom) April 22, 2020

The bedroom is well. The other side of this door is beautiful. 8/10 @TheDailyShow. pic.twitter.com/cjq3uQI27K – Room Miss (@ratemyskyperoom) April 22, 2020

Some good news. @johnkrasinski nice selection of objects. Using children is a plus. 8/10. pic.twitter.com/OQF7FR07lV – Room Miss (@ratemyskyperoom) April 21, 2020

Idris Elba @idriselba and his lovely wife canadian. It may be there @WilliamShatner fits. 8/10 pic.twitter.com/HOvsrV07eS – Room Miss (@ratemyskyperoom) April 20, 2020

Wall of books, very attractive. Beautifully informed / distanced and not color coded. 9/10.@catherine_lucey pic.twitter.com/UtP5Uf8rhY – Room Miss (@ratemyskyperoom) April 19, 2020

Stop what you’re doing. Make a donation to your PBS station local. 10/10 @WmBrangham pic.twitter.com/83k13jexvZ – Room Miss (@ratemyskyperoom) April 22, 2020

