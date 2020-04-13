A nia is honored after overcoming the coronavirus

Map of coronaviruses in vivo Coronavirus today: live News

Andsta news has gone around the world. Mara, barely seven years old, is one of the small heronas that imposed on the coronavirus. The Guardia Civil of Spain gave a gift this Sunday.

The small player of the benjamn of the Calvarras football and also fight against Ewing. The past 8 of April confirm that there was given negative test coronavirus while entered in the hospital of Salamanca. The first battle of the herona the province.