A nia is honored after overcoming the coronavirus

Today The child of seven years old I received a gift
Map of coronaviruses in vivo
Coronavirus today: live News
Andsta news has gone around the world. Mara, barely seven years old, is one of the small heronas that imposed on the coronavirus. The Guardia Civil of Spain gave a gift this Sunday.
The small player of the benjamn of the Calvarras football and also fight against Ewing. The past 8 of April confirm that there was given negative test coronavirus while entered in the hospital of Salamanca. The first battle of the herona the province.
M4ria is a #superherona of 7 years, thus, has overcome the #Covid19
…and of course…tenamos to go to congratulate you, to give you a small gift and for that we convey all of your #power that goes sobradahttps://t.co/kFEDZehRi3#EsteVirusLoParamosEntreTodospic.twitter.com/LfSJ6bUkNw
? Guardia Civil (@guardiacivil) April 11, 2020