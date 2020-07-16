A Nigerian man accused Beyoncé of using the african culture to enrich

BEYONCE

A model of nigeria, has accused the singer of african-americans, and Beyoncé for the use of the african culture, for personal reasons, without which Africa will not benefit from it.

The model with the Twitter nickname @Dimssoo also has accused the american singer to contribute to the misrepresentation of Africa through his songs, giving people the impression that “Africa is a place where we wake up in the morning, put on our traditional clothing and put the chalk on our faces and cry,” WAKANDA “, then go to the hunting of lions “.

Dimssoo has indicated that it is a conduct that makes some critics wonder if the WiFi there is in Africa.

She also has accused Beyoncé of take advantage of the richness of african culture, by their art, but without associating african countries in their tours.

The Tweets of @ Dimssoo arise after that Beyoncé has released a teaser of their album visual Black is the King.

Black is the King used the music from the album 2019 Beyoncé, The Lion King: The Gift, which was launched with the new version of the Lion King. The visual.

In sharing the teaser, Beyoncé wrote : “this is my project of passion that I am filming, research, and rise night and day from a year ago. I’ve given you all and now it’s yours. It was originally filmed as an accompaniment of the original soundtrack of “The Lion King : The” Gift ” and was intended to celebrate the breadth and beauty of black ancestry “.

Beyoncé added: “I wanted to introduce elements of Black history and the african tradition, with a modern touch and a universal message, and what it really means to find your identity and build a legacy. I spent a lot of time to explore and absorb the lessons of generations past and the rich history of the different customs of africa. “



I tend to keep the comments short and sweet, but I just saw the trailer with my family, and I’m excited. 🎶please, I do not hype🎶🤪 “Black Is the King” is a labor of love. It is my passion project in which I have been filming, researching and editing day and night, during the last few years. I have given it my all and now it’s yours. It was originally filmed as a complement of “The Lion King: The Gift” soundtrack and want to celebrate the breadth and beauty of Black ancestry. I never could have imagined that a year later, all the hard work that went into this production could serve a greater purpose. The events of 2020 have made the film ‘ s vision and the message even more, falling, as people from all over the world embark on a historic journey. We are all in search of the security and of the light. Many of us want to change. I believe that when Black people tell our own stories, we can change the axis of the world and to tell our REAL story of generational wealth and the wealth of soul that is not said in the history books. With this album visual, I wanted to present elements of Black history and the African tradition, with a modern touch and a universal message, and what it really means to find their own identity and build a legacy. I spent a lot of time to explore and absorb the lessons of generations past and the rich history of the different customs of Africa. While working on this film, there were moments where I felt overwhelmed, like many others in my creative team, but it was important to create a film that inspires pride and knowledge. I just hope that from seeing, stop feeling inspired to continue building a legacy that impacts the world in a way immeasurable. I pray for all the world to see the beauty and the strength of our people. This is a story of how people left the MAJORITY of the fractures have EXTRAORDINARY gifts.❤️✊🏾 Thanks to Blitz, Emmanuel, Ibra, Jenn, Peter, Dikayl, Kwasi and all the brilliant creatives. Thanks to everyone at Disney to give this Black woman the opportunity to tell this story. This experience has been the year of the affirmation of a higher purpose. My only aim is that you watch it with your family and that gives you pride. Love y’all, B





