A Nigerian man accused Beyoncé of using the african culture to enrich

A model of nigeria, has accused the singer of african-americans, and Beyoncé for the use of the african culture, for personal reasons, without which Africa will not benefit from it.

The model with the Twitter nickname @Dimssoo also has accused the american singer to contribute to the misrepresentation of Africa through his songs, giving people the impression that “Africa is a place where we wake up in the morning, put on our traditional clothing and put the chalk on our faces and cry,” WAKANDA “, then go to the hunting of lions “.

Dimssoo has indicated that it is a conduct that makes some critics wonder if the WiFi there is in Africa.

She also has accused Beyoncé of take advantage of the richness of african culture, by their art, but without associating african countries in their tours.

The Tweets of @ Dimssoo arise after that Beyoncé has released a teaser of their album visual Black is the King.

Black is the King used the music from the album 2019 Beyoncé, The Lion King: The Gift, which was launched with the new version of the Lion King. The visual.

In sharing the teaser, Beyoncé wrote : “this is my project of passion that I am filming, research, and rise night and day from a year ago. I’ve given you all and now it’s yours. It was originally filmed as an accompaniment of the original soundtrack of “The Lion King : The” Gift ” and was intended to celebrate the breadth and beauty of black ancestry “.

Beyoncé added: “I wanted to introduce elements of Black history and the african tradition, with a modern touch and a universal message, and what it really means to find your identity and build a legacy. I spent a lot of time to explore and absorb the lessons of generations past and the rich history of the different customs of africa. “