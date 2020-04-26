A night of boxing in the middle of the coronavirus: so is the lack of controls by the pandemic in Nicaragua | Univision network News Health

In Managua gearing up for a billboard of boxing this Saturday, in defiance of the pandemic coronavirus and the criticism of those who qualify as an act of “reckless” the realization of this evening in the central american country. And the event has not only seen buerno of the authorities but with the backing of ESPN, which will broadcast to Latin America.

The exbicampeón world of weights minimum and minimosca Rosendo Alvarez organizes the unusual billboard that measured 16 fighters nicaraguans in the gym multipurpose Alexis Argüello of Nicaragua’s capital.

Nicaragua is one of the few nations in the world where the sporting activity, with public in the stands has not stopped, including baseball.

The government of president Daniel Ortega has not implemented social distancing measures to slow the spread of the virus, and from the beginning of the pandemic has promoted events for the masses, to marches to “repudiate” the virus.

The main platform of opposition to the government of Ortega, the Civic Alliance, sent a letter to the television network specializing in sports ESPN protesting the decision of sponsor and stream the event, which will be presenting via ESPN Deportes, its signal to Latin America.

“I got a goal (…) Here they went hand in hand”, told Univision News Juan Sebastian Chamorro, coordinator of the platform of the opposition, by ensuring that the firm may have fallen into what he considers the government’s moves nicaraguense present a picture of normalcy in the midst of the pandemic.

"The government has taken a very irresponsible stance to promote all kinds of crowds, from festivals to shows of beauty, and this is the continuation of that," said Chamorro, noting that the official figure in the central american country is 10 infected and 3 dead due to the coronavirus, a number whose accuracy some to put in doubt.

The Pan american Health Organization (PAHO) questioned recently to the nicaraguan government for neglecting the basic protocols against the pandemic.

At the time of publication of this note, ESPN had not responded to Univision’s News a request to explain how it responds to the concerns expressed in your letter by the Civic Alliance and the image of the company can be linked with an event that potentially puts at risk the public health.

“The boxers have to eat”

In an interview with The Associated Press, Rosendo Alvarez said that it did not seem wrong to make the evening, “because here there is no coronavirus”.

“Here we don’t have coronavirus or there is quarantine, the three deaths (reported up to now by the Ministry of Health) came from the outside and in the country no one has been contaminated” by COVID-19, argued the former, who hung up the gloves in 2006.

“Nicaragua is a poor country and the boxers have to eat, they can’t stay locked up in your house.”

He noted that the boxers meet “a rigorous medical check-up” before each fight, even if they have not done the test for the coronavirus, because “none has symptoms or has been sick in training”.

Alvarez said that his company abides by the protocols of the Ministry of Health and PAHO. He said that the seats were placed at a distance of two meters from the ring and in the stands, and there will be doctors at the entrance of the gym to measure the temperature of the spectators, who should enter with barbijos.

“It’s a contact sport and the two boxers are at risk, but the most worrying thing is the public can attend,” said Juan Sebastian Chamorro to Univision News.

“Slow progress”

In recent days, the ruling sandinista admitted that the coronavirus “is progressing slowly” in Nicaragua, but he said no one can stop working because “the country is dying”.

During April, the Institute of Tourism promoted at least 81 mass activities in the country, such as carnivals, parades, trips to the beach and religious processions which had been suspended by the catholic Church.

The doctors say that it is a huge risk of exposure of people to the spread of a lethal virus.

“The festivals, the mass burials, the marches and other activities increase the risk of multiple outbreaks simultaneously on all the country,” he told the AP epidemiologist Alvaro Ramirez. “I still don’t understand what you are betting on the government”.

According to the specialist, the government tries to “change the diagnoses and the hidden data” on the epidemic, presenting several cases of COVID-19 as pneumonia. However, “the exponential growth expected in these days with the onset of the rainy season will tell who has had the reason,” he said.

The Ministry of Health only reports three dead and 11 positive cases of the new coronavirus, in the rest of Central america has claimed the lives of 492 people and has affected 12.838, according to data released Saturday by the central American Integration System (SICA).