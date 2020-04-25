A nightmare of heavy metal with Alexandra Daddario and Johnny Knoxville

We Summon the Darkness teases the horror of heavy metal, starring Alexandra Daddario. The film premiered at Fantastic Fest last year, and will be released on VOD, with Digital HD on April 10. Horror-comedy is like the laughter that we could all use at this time. It is lightweight with a ton of gore and heavy metal of the 1980s. What could be better than that? Horror fans are waiting to see the film since its first announcement in 2018.

We Summon the Darkness takes place in 1988 and focuses on Alexis (Alexandra Daddario) and his two girlfriends as they head to a show of heavy metal. By the way, they hear a report on a murder at the local is linked to a series of murders satanic. After the show, the girls invite three guys to join them in the field belonging to the father of Alexis, a preacher of fire and brimstone (Johnny Knoxville). What begins as a celebration of the fun and crazy things suddenly become dark and deadly, which is teased in the trailer.

Marc Meyers (My Friend Dahmer) has realized We Summon the Darkness from a script written by Alan Trezza (Burying the Ex). In an interview on the project, Meyers explained what had attracted him and why he had decided to take it. In fact, he was even able to learn one or two things from the production. Meyers had this to say.

“The wild spirit of the screenwriter Alan Trezza has designed a scenario which is really fun. As soon as I read it, I thought it was the perfect film to do after My Friend Dahmer. Where My Friend Dahmer stops, the adventure for me as a filmmaker continues here. It’s funny, gory, wild and non-stop. I learn something new to do every film. It was my first experience working with pyrotechnics, special effects, practical stunts, and a lot of knives. And now as a filmmaker, I look forward to having more opportunities to bring such color and such an action on the screen. “

With Alexandra Daddario and Johnny Knoxville, the cast of We Summon the Darkness also includes Keaan Johnson (Alita: Battle Angel), Maddie Hasson (The Finder), Logan Miller (Room Escape), Amy Forsyth (Hell Fest), Austin Swift (Live By Night), and Allison McAtee (The Haves and the Have Nots). Well, the trailer and the story seem simple, something else is going on. We’ll just have to wait and see what it is exactly.

We Summon the Darkness is produced by Andrew Kotliar, Elizabeth Zavoyskiy, Joshua Sason, Rebecca Schaper, Lee Broda, Mike Donovan, Eytan Rockaway, and Robert Girard with Jody Girgenti as co-producer. Robert Jones, James Harris and Mark Lane of The Fyzz have produced and financed the project alongside Magna Entertainment, with Kyle Tekiela and Jarod Einsohn Common Enemy, Christian Armogida Nightshade Entertainment and Thomas E van Dell of Iconic Media One. You can check out the trailer above, thanks to the YouTube channel, Saban Films.

