a nod to Drake in “Stupid again” [VIDEOCLIP]

Tory Lanez has been ridden in his last mixtape with a new clip !

The arrogance in person

This year, Tory Lanez has hit very hard in the music industry. Already a rapper and singer well installed at the global level, which has strengthened its reputation in the social networks with a show of percussion. While the contention was raging in many countries of the world, has launched on Instagram the Quarantine Radioa direct that makes the show for several weeks. Between your talent as an animator and your contest theme dub twerk sulfur, which has attracted hundreds of thousands of users of the social network for each program.

He took advantage of this exhibition monster for a teaser of the best ways to his last mixtape in the date, The New Toronto 3. Several weeks after its launch, Tory Lanez has not finished with him. This Thursday, June 18, he threw a video for Stupid Again, a song to which many women have exercised their dancing skills in the life of the rapper canadian. Introduced by a classic sequence of Conor McGregor, the clip full of arrogance : the rain of dollars down, the women are coming… The artist can even redo the Cock Challenge from Drakeso , two years later.