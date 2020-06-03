A nude portrait of Jennifer Aniston auctioned for the fight against the Covid-19

The actress has agreed that revenue generated by this image in black and white taken in 1995 are used to provide screening and care to the most needy.

No need to be a part of the “friends” of Jennifer Aniston to take advantage of his goodness. In the beginning of the week, the actress of 51 years, who had made his debut in the role of Rachel in Friends, announced that a portrait of her was going to be auctioned to raise funds in order to help the poorest of the poor in the face of the sars coronavirus. A cliché is not like the others, since it dates from 1995, and the actress is laying completely nude.

On Instagram, Jennifer Anniston has posted a video in which we see his friend, photographer Mark Seliger to develop the photo film. The two had met at the time of filming of Friends while Seliger had shot the entire cast of the series. On this black and white the actress is sitting, legs crossed.

Jennifer Aniston in 1995 during the filming of the series Friends. Screenshot Instagram/Jennifer Aniston

“My dear friend Mark Seliger is associated with Radvocacy and Christie’s to be auctioned twenty-five of his portraits – including mine ️- for assistance with the Covid-19… all of The proceeds from the sale of this portrait will be paid to the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics, an organization that provides free screening tests for the coronavirus and care, across the country for medically disadvantaged”explained Jennifer Aniston in the caption of his post.

For the time being, the picture, estimated between 5000 and 7000 dollars, has already already reached the tidy sum of 6500 dollars, which is around 5800 euros. The sale, on the site of Christie’s, will be ending in nine days, and may well exceed the initial estimate.