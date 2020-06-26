A number of film projects in Celine Dion begins – News

Some time ago, we heard of several projects in the life of the great diva Celine Dion.

One of them will be directed by Valérie Lemercier and is called Aline! You will draw freely from the career of the singer a native of Charlemagne, from its beginnings to the summit of his glory.

In addition to the decisions and the script of the film, Lemercier, lend their characteristics to Aline God, the main character of the movie.

She will be joined by Sylvain Marcel, who will embody the famous René Angélil by Michel Drucker, Arnaud Préchac, Elsa Tauveron-Wexler and Denis Lefrançois.

It should be noted that a part of the filming took place in the summer of 2019 in Spain.

Marc-André Lavoie also performs a function of the latter, which is titled Celine Before Celine. The film is written by Jimmy Dion.

For the moment, we don’t know who will play the artist in this project.