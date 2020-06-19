A number of teens is not like the others

Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle in the series “Pen15”. — 2018 Hulu



The ten episodes of the first season Pen15 are available in their entirety from this Friday in MyCanal.

Its creator, Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle, thirty-something, embody two schoolgirls, in the midst of a cast of teenagers.

As Freaks and Geeks, Pen15 has a deep knowledge and immediate the way in which the adolescents to absorb and perpetuate the trauma.

Back to the age of the turkey ! Of Sex Education to The euphoriapassing by Derry Girlsthe teen show are in vogue in all the streaming platforms. In this

fertile landscape, Pen15, 10-part series available in its entirety on myCanal this Friday, could be another of the comedy of the horrors of puberty. How this series is imposed in the court of the great series for teens ?

It is a great template decked out with a dental appliance disproportionate, the other, a rare cup of the cup. Anna and Maya, 13 years old and inseparable, is about to enter the 5th in the bottom of Britney Spears in the early 2000s. Back-to-school, reports complicated with the parents, or the first kisses, Pen15 discuss the recurring themes of the teen shows… but in a very particular way.

The heroines of 13 years and pitched for its thirty years

Its creator, Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle, thirty and something, they embody the two schoolgirls, in the midst of a cast of teenagers. This delay allows the meat to the discomfort and the strangeness of the body of a teenager. Beyond the gadget, this delay becomes relevant to the characters who feel rejected.

The concept ensures on the contrary a comic or unsettling when a scene calls Anna Konkle to flirt with his young costar Brady Allen. The assembly then left the sound up a couple of languages discarnate where the body oral male clearly belongs to the adult’s face.

The two designers are here to stage his memories, by turns tender and traumatic of the age of the first of the emotions. This device summons the essence of the teen show, namely, the work of adults who look back their adolescences with the distance and the benefit of experience.

The depth beneath the veneer of comedy slapstick

As Big Mouth on Netflix, Pen15 asserts that the use of humor limit of the sandy, which until now was reserved for the guys, comedy type American Pie. The series of pirates of the codes of masculinity to reach out better to the new application.

The series speaks as well of everything that a teenager is not supposed to talk about, such as masturbation or the rules. Under the varnish of the schoolboy of the title Pen15 (

a joke of the courses of the school of the or.s., referring to the word “penis”)the series portrays with acuity and sensitivity to the feelings of the girls during their teenage years. In many ways it is a continuous process of loss. Pen15 knows that behind the issue of sex, it is about the growth and decreasing the child.

If this comedy cathartic done a lot to laugh, only fun never. Maya and Anna are, as Britney Spears sings, not girls and not yet women. When they play with their dolls, Sylvanian Families, their hormones awake to play with the small creatures of the steamy scenes. (” I cannot do this. I have a wife and kids at home ! “)

If it is to train, to kiss, to drink his first beer or to confront the racism of their friends, Pen15 gives personal experiences intense. As Freaks and Geeks, Pen15 has a deep knowledge and immediate the way in which the adolescents to absorb and perpetuate the trauma.

Pen15 also takes place in the year 2000 – the year of issue of the legendary series from Paul Feig and Judd Apatow – and binds to the details of the beginning of the century, such as instant messaging AOL Instant Messenger to the unforgettable “Wazzup ?” or the grimaces of Ace Ventura, while making the mirror of the current concerns.

A creative scene

Pen15 it is full of surprising findings in terms of mise en scene. When Maya and Anna are a night in a garage, where a group of girls take advantage of the absence of the parents, to drink beer and get stoned to the dust remover for computers, the two friends, uncomfortable to see. “We are here”, appears in the subtitle. We still think about the Mayans saw its first buffer ten times larger than it really is or of a mirroring session is done from the point of view of the mirror.

Rarely, it’s not going to be described as well-female masturbation with this plan in the vulva (covered), but literally exciting Maya. The art of the deviation, the male codes: not avaut had never seen a girl wipe her secretions on the carpet. Pen 15 shows the struggle of a young woman, completely alone, in the face of the emergency body, which overflows.

This will be the shame of the women, externalized in the form of his deceased grandfather (” ojichan ” in japanese) after the ghost smiled to see the brother of Maya, Shuji, download porn on to AOL. The shame will haunt the sexuality of the Maya in a way that would haunt never of his brother. Yes, Pen15 is the journal very funny two girls, but also an uncomfortable machine to go back in time.