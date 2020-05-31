“A pack of crap”… The words very bitter Quentin Tarantino’s vis-à-vis from the film critics

Quentin Tarantino is without doubt one of the best directors of his generation. But it is also a huge film buff. In each of its nine feature films, he has tackled different genres by taking, at each time, care is taken to reinvent themselves, while paying tribute to all the films that have built as a filmmaker.

However, the director of Reservoir Dogs or Pulp Fiction has never really been the unanimous support from critics of cinema. Some continue to blame him for the gratuitous violence of his films, others deplore its use a little too dominating of the quote. His latest film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood has especially divided the critics. Presented in Cannes in 2019, the movie with Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt is, however, walked away empty-handed. While some have loved, others have seen a film in vain which was not much. While the choice of the fate of Sharon Tate in the film provoked the anger of some viewers.

In an interview with the magazine First, Quentin Tarantino who says they want to soon put an end to his career as a film director, has given his point of view on film critics. “It’s just that I grew up reading reviews written by professionals. At a time when, to write about the movies, he had to learn how to construct a sentence, think of the film, to be hired by a writing. Today there is a democratization where these prerequisites are not considered any more

Find this article on Télé-Loisirs“data-reactid=”22″>Find this article on Télé-Loisirs

