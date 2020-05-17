A pandemic of hunger

Everywhere in the world, food insecurity is on the rise. Experts predict that the number of people suffering from hunger will double during the pandemic of Covid-19. Throughout Africa, governments are making considerable efforts to help the most needy.

URBANA, ILLINOIS – In Burkina Faso, which was for a time the countries of sub-saharan Africa where the pandemic had made the most people have died, more than 2.1 million people who do not have enough to eat. In Nairobi, people struggle to get their next meal. In Cape town, clashes occurred between the police and local residents who had not received their ration of rice, beans, oil and other foodstuffs.

But these scenes are not the preserve of Africa. The tragedy unfolds live on all the screens of the globe. A Phoenix, cars began queuing two hours prior to a distribution of boxes containing non-perishable food items. In Ohio, more than 4,000 people have recently waited for hours to remove packages of cereal, oatmeal, and pasta.

It is absolutely urgent that the leaders will find ways ofensure a supply of food sufficient during the crisis of the Covid-19. Because of confinement, illness and loss of income, hunger will reappear or worsen. The developed countries as the developing countries are affected, and it is together that we must find solutions.

Data analysis is an essential instrument in the tracing of food insecurity. We need tools that can draw the map in real timesimilar to the dashboard of the pandemic, developed by the Centre for science and systems engineering from Johns Hopkins university, which records the confirmed cases of infection with the coronavirus. Governments, NGOS, and other actors in the front line in this struggle must support this effort.

As a information delivered without delay is essential to diagnose the problem and eliminate it. The real-time data help the national and local leaders, food banks, and NGOS understand the needs when they appear and to respond to them. Thus, a farmer who has a surplus of perishable foods can they see on the map, and transport, and fresh supplies organize to redistribute the food to the communities and households that need them.

Similarly, targeted measures are essential. Leaders must put in place programs that allow people to know where they will get their next meal. In the United States, the backup program 2,000 billion dollars adopted in the month of march will be, to the extent that it will maintain household income. In the month of April, the mayor of New York, Bill de Blasio, has announced a plan to 170 billion dollars for the fight against hunger. Other us States have taken steps in the same order.

In Africa, policy makers need to make food safety one of their priorities as long as people are forced to stay at home. The residents should not have to fight to ensure their next meal. Governments should enact backup plans in order to help all the citizens or put in quest of the aid which will provide the necessary funds. If the reductions in their pay decided by the president of south africa Cyril Ramaphosa, his ministers and executives of major companies have a symbolic importance, the public powers must provide to the people of cash and / or food. Many people lived before the crisis, day-to-day and no longer have to choose between hunger and disease. Ask them to stay at home without having to give them the means of subsistence is both immoral and doomed to failure.

It is essential to be creative to distribute aid during the pandemic of Covid-19. Thus, Vietnam has it put in place vending machines for rice. We need more innovations like this one. It is even more important, however, that the political leaders of the planet rise of the customs barriersin order that the food can continue to cross borders, a point on which to have recently emphasized the leaders of Unilever, Nestlé, PepsiCo and other multinationals.

The reality is that the pandemic affects us all, and that we must all do our part to mitigate the impact on the most vulnerable. Some of the richest, started to combat the problem. Leonardo DiCaprio and Laurene Powell Jobs launched the page to call for contribution online GoFundMe for the fund’s food America’s Food Fund, which has already raised more than $ 26 million. Personalities of the song and of the media as Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Justin Bieber and Oprah Winfrey have made donations to organizations such as No Kid Hungry and Feeding America.

The employers also contribute. Leon Black, who heads the investment fund Apollo Global Management, and his wife Debra have donated $ 20 million to a program that provides equipment to personal health. The financial billionaire David Tepper has given $ 22 million to a relief fund. In Africapersonalities also participate in the common effort.

But let’s not kid ourselves: the philanthropy will never be enough. It is essential that we step up our efforts to ensure that the crisis of the Covid-19 does not turn into a humanitarian disaster; this imperative applies especially to policy makers.

Translated from English by François Boisivon

© Project Syndicate 1995-2020