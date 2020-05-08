a Peaky Blinder joined Robert Downey Jr

One of the stars of “Peaky Blinders” has been announced in the casting of the next Sherlock Holmes. An addition of choice to make in the face of the iconic duo of Robert Downey Jr / Jude Law, which is of a nature to reassure the fans, who were beginning to find very long time.

The actor Paul Anderson, made famous by his portrayal of Arthur Shelby in the very popular series Peaky Blindershas been announced in the casting of the next film Sherlock Holmes. After Sherlock Holmes : Game of shadowsreleased in 2012, this Sherlock Holmes 3 was to wait. It is therefore a first level of information is reassuring, the character of the official indicates that the project is definitely on track.

Paul Anderson in new big bad ?

The first two films, directed by Guy Ritchie, featured Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law, respectively in the role of the famous private detective Sherlock Holmes and his equally famous assistant, Dr. Watson. Two films in the style of Guy Ritchie, who has modernized the work of Sir Conan Doyle with success. Paul Anderson was already present in the second opus, in the role of colonel Sebastian Moran, ally of Moriarty, the archenemy of Sherlock.

As Moriarty is very likely to be dead at the end of the second episode (but who knows ?), Paul Anderson will, therefore, his ally, determined to avenge his death. As several years have passed, it is funny to note that Paul Anderson, when he played in Sherlock Holmes : Game of shadowswas rather a unknown. If the general public has discovered it on this occasion, Paul Anderson, was finally conquered at the global level with his role of big brother by Thomas Shelby (Cillian Murphy) since the beginning of Peaky Blinders 2013. And now announced the casting of a future film, intended for December 2021there resumes its role as Moran with experience and a will be any different.

He will find the two actors Robert Downey Jr and Jude Law, currently in discussion, but whose signatures are not really of doubt, but not Guy Ritchie, since Sherlock Holmes 3 will be directed by Dexter Fletcher, to whom we owe the biopic about Elton John Rocketman.