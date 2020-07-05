A petition calling for the cancellation of a film in which Paris Jackson plays Jesus

Paris Jackson, is accused of “christianophobie”. He is currently in post-production.” data-reactid=”23″>A petition, signed by nearly 300,000 people, the demand of the cancellation of the premiere of the film Dress. This independent feature-length film signed by Janell Shirtcliff, featuring actresses Bella Thorne and Paris Jackson, is accused of “christianophobie”. He is currently in post-production.

Variety. Several times in the movie, Paris Jackson appears to him in the form of Christ.” data-reactid=”24″>The plot focuses around a young woman (Bella Thorne), “a fêtarde completely obsessed with Jesus, who is involved in a violent drug deal and managed to get out of it by pretending to be a nun,” according to the specialized site Variety. Several times in the movie, Paris Jackson appears to him in the form of Christ.

“A movie is a blasphemy”

“A new hollywood film, is a blasphemy, that has to come in the near future, represents Jesus as a lesbian woman. The film Outfit showcases Paris Jackson, who plays the role of a ‘Jesus is a lesbian”. No distributor has signed on for the broadcast. Then, spread the message and wake people up in the face of this type of waste christianophobe who is spreading these days, but that is, however, accepted and praised by society,” can be read in the request.

The Guardianjust know that your character will have “a ring in the nose, the wavy hair and traditional dress”.” data-reactid=”28″>As specified in Varietythe content of promotion of the film was never mentioned anywhere that the daughter of Michael Jackson was playing Jesus lesbian version. As reported The Guardianjust know that your character will have “a ring in the nose, the wavy hair and traditional dress”.

The original Article was published in BFMTV.com“data-reactid=”29″>The original Article was published in BFMTV.com