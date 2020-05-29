a petition to replace Amber Heard by Emilia Clarke

Following a new twist in a case that pits Johnny Depp at Amber Heard, she faced the wrath of the public, which requires from several weeks to his dismissal from the project Aquaman 2. In its place, to interpret Mera, the spectators want to see Emilia Clark, famous for her role as Daenerys in the series Game Of Thrones.

Domestic violence, at the heart of the scandal

The reason for this rejection by the fans ? An audio recording dating back to 2015, unveiled in February by the Daily Mail. In the latter, the actress is said to have struck Johnny Depp, her ex-husband. Since their divorce in 2016, the two former spouses accuse each other of violence, by media interposed, to the delight of lovers of bad buzz.

At the present time, it is impossible to know where are the wrongs of everyone, and even the spectators are torn about the actor. But in the wake of this new exchange, it was the turn of Amber Heard to make the costs of these regulations to account in public.

Via a petition launched on the website change.org, addressed to the Warner and DC Comicsmany fans claim that the actress is forced out of the next Aquamanwhere she performed in usually the role of Mera. The first goal of 300,000 contributions, to quickly been reached, before being revised to the upside. At the time of writing this article, it is more 430 000 spectators who have joined their voice against Amber Heards. There is no doubt that the page will receive, shortly, the 500,000 required signatures. The creators of the petition explained their choice, saying that everyone can be a victim of domestic violence, and that support a celebrity guilty of such acts, is to minimize their impacts.

A demand of 15, 000 signatures in favor of Emilia Clarke

After this first petition, a second comes to see the light of day on the same platform. In it, fans have decided to choose for themselves the successor of Amber : Emilia Clarke. The creators of the page believe that it has an excellent alchemy with Jason Momoa, who played Aquaman. Impossible to contradict them, when we remember the emblematic couple than Khal Drogo and Daenerys formed in the series Game Of Thrones. In addition, Emilia Clarke is proof of a career is flawless, and has never made a difference in the media. Thus, the 12 900 signatories present think, rightly, that his fame might generate positive publicity for the film.

For the moment, the actors are not expressed on the subject, which seems rather logical, especially on the part of Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke, which are known to avoid getting mixed up in scandals hollywood. Warner and DC comics have not made an official response. But, even if they had to abandon Amber Heard, it is unlikely that they will let the audience choose its successor for reasons of budget, planning, or even ethics.

At the present time, it seems that Amber Heard is always on the projectbut, if the pressure of the fans continues, the production will be forced to find an arrangement, at the risk of seeing Aquaman 2 shunned by the public upon its release in the dining room.