A photo novel of the Joker with Harley Quinn

If we know that we will be able to discover the “director’s cut” of the film Justice League the real version of the film director Zack Snyder, as early as next year on HBO Max, the director of Suicide Squad wants to him also present to us his version of the film released in 2016. He comes to share a brand-new image of the Joker, played by Jared Leto, and Harley Quinn, played by Margot Robbie.

When David Ayer shares a photo novel of Suicide Squad

In 2016, it was discovered Suicide Squad, a film directed by David Ayer on the famous squad of super-villains of DC. And the least we can say is that it was not a box full. In fact, the film was badly received by the press and the fans. Yet, the director says that his version of him is far from what has been broadcast in cinemas. Yes, if you didn’t know, the producers have the right to review the editing of the film in order to increase the profitability to the maximum. Thus, it happens that the version that the director was considering is far removed from the one discovered by the spectators in the cinema. This is what happened to Zack Snyder, and Justice League (hence the impending arrival of Snyder’s Cut on HBO’s Max) but also to David Ayer and Suicide Squad. To name them, obviously. And among the characters of the film, this is the Joker from Jared Leto who has suffered the most. In fact, the latter has been more or less shunned by the fans, considering that his interpretation was too modern, not enough ” comics “. But the thing is that Warner Bros. would have, according to the developer, deleted the majority of the scenes of the Joker Leto, making it therefore not do justice to his performance in the skin of the nemesis of Batman. As well, David Ayer just posted a brand-new image of his Joker’s face Harley Quinn.

According to the director, the film would have been altered to be less “dark” Warner Bros., throwing to the dustbin the performance of Jared Leto as the Joker. Decidedly, it is curious to discover one day (or not), the real version of the Suicide Squad… And you?