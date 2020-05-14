a photo novel unveils a scene capital of the film by Denis Villeneuve

You know, after David Lynch, Denis Villeneuve tackles the work of Frank Herbert. Scheduled for the end of the year, Dune will be back to movies for a new adaptation of the famous science-fiction novel.

A key scene unveiled in photo

Last April, the magazine Vanity Fair we unveiled the first images of the film with particular Timothée Chalamet in the skin of Paul Atréides. You can also find these pictures in this article and discover the luxury casting that the director has gathered.

Today, it is the turn ofEmpire to show us a little more about the feature. In effect, the american magazine has unveiled a new dump unprecedented on which you can see Timothée Chalamet with Josh Brolin that embodies Gurney Halleck, a lieutenant of the House Atréides and instructor of the hero. Both are on a ornithoptère and fly around the planet-desert Arrakis.

An important scene of the movie Denis Villeneuve is particularly proud :

It is the first contact of Paul with the deep desert, and he is mesmerized. Being at home gives him a strange feeling. There is a lot of action in this specific passage of the film and it is one of the scenes which I’m beginning to be very proud of.

The filmmaker also adapt the work into two films, the second installment is scheduled for release in 2023.

While waiting to discover Dune from Denis Villeneuve with Timothée Chalamet, Zaendaya, Rebeccas Ferguson, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa and Oscar Isaac December 23, nextyou can always see (or review) the version of David Lynch’s currently on Netflix.