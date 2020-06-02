a photo of her naked sold at auction !

Who wants a photo of Jennier Aniston naked ? The actress, sells a beautiful… The benefit of medical associations !

A superb photo of Jennifer Aniston nude to hang in their living room ? The good idea of the day ! The star sells in effect a snapshot of 1995. A good action, because the profits will go to an association that is fighting against the coronavirus !

The good action of the day. The photo date is so 1995. We see the actress, in black and white, seat and leg cross… In all its beauty. The gorgeous shot comes from a famous artist : Mark Seliger.

Jennifer Aniston convinced him Mark Seliger to assign this photo… She may as well sell it. And also give the recipe to associations. Between the photographer and the model, we can therefore expect a high price…

The actress seems to be as well very proud. “100% of the sales go to NAF Clinics, an organization who gives tests Covid-19 free. ” A good initiative… Which aims also and above all to the poor.

“The association takes care of the people most affected medically. Thank you to Mark allowed me to do that. ” Jennifer Aniston is looking forward as well on Instagram… We expected the auction !

But the actress will not be the only one to sell a nice photo of it. Leonardo Di Caprio, Billie Eilish, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg have also decided to take action… In all, 25 portraits by Mark Seliger will be sold.

Good news, for the good cause… And that is the pride of Jennifer Aniston. As the star attempts since the beginning of the epidemic to help the most affected. She has as well presented gifts to a whole floor of hospital…

This time, she gives her body to science. Well, almost. Because this naked photo looks more artistic and beautiful than erotic. It is the shadow and the gaze of the pretty blonde, no doubt, will convince the buyers !

